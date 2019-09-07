Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.00% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.