Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Since La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.05 N/A -6.84 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.06 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 2.21 beta and it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, with potential upside of 89.78%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 57.23%. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 23.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.