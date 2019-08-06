Comparison of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

We will be comparing the differences between L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 194 6.66 N/A 7.27 28.55 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 demonstrates L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. L3Harris Technologies Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Risk & Volatility

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2 respectively. Loral Space & Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.95% for L3Harris Technologies Inc. with consensus target price of $227.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.