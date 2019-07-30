Comparison of L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3 Technologies Inc. 218 0.00 N/A 10.43 22.74 Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of L3 Technologies Inc. and Embraer S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 7.5% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.5% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

L3 Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Embraer S.A.’s 124.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.24 beta.

Liquidity

L3 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Embraer S.A. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Embraer S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to L3 Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for L3 Technologies Inc. and Embraer S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3 Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

L3 Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -0.07% at a $245 consensus price target. Competitively Embraer S.A. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 16.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Embraer S.A. looks more robust than L3 Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

L3 Technologies Inc. and Embraer S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 47%. About 0.5% of L3 Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Embraer S.A. has 12.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3 Technologies Inc. 2.2% 10.6% 13.54% 21.36% 23.58% 36.54% Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48%

For the past year L3 Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Embraer S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

L3 Technologies Inc. beats Embraer S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs. The company also provides fleet management sustainment and support services, such as procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as special mission aircraft and airborne systems. In addition, it offers strategic and tactical signals intelligence systems, network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and simulation and training, engineering, modernization, upgrades and sustainment, maintenance, and logistics support services for military and government aircraft, ground vehicles, personnel equipment, and other platforms. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and domestic and international commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.