Comparison of L Brands Inc. (LB) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Both L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 2.28 11.39 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 21 0.28 N/A 1.28 14.75

Table 1 demonstrates L Brands Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than L Brands Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. L Brands Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.4% 7.4% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that L Brands Inc. is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of L Brands Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for L Brands Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 3 0 2.60

L Brands Inc.’s upside potential is 7.05% at a $20.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is $16.2, which is potential 3.05% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that L Brands Inc. seems more appealing than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

L Brands Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 0%. L Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59%

For the past year L Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors L Brands Inc. beats Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.