Comparison of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

We are comparing Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 206,234,866.83% -40% -35.5% Iterum Therapeutics plc 69,953,775.04% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.15% and an $22 consensus price target. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 185.23% and its consensus price target is $17. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 75.3% respectively. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.