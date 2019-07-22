Comparison of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be comparing the differences between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 165.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 323.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.