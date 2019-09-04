Comparison of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.89 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.3. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $53.5, and a 25.12% upside potential. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 37.85%. The results provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.