Comparison of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Since Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.23% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with consensus target price of $53.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.