Comparison of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is a contrast between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Krystal Biotech Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,685,935.37% -16% -15.5% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,695,540.68% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 and a Quick Ratio of 33.3. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 57.26% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with average target price of $55.67. Competitively Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential downside of -5.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Krystal Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.