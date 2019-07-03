Comparison of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 86%. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.