Comparison of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 14.86%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 1,711.32% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 61.1%. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.