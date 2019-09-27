Comparison of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 45 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,685,935.37% -16% -15.5% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 101,930,848.68% -35.9% -33.4%

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acceleron Pharma Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $55.67, while its potential upside is 57.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.25, which is potential 29.24% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Krystal Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.