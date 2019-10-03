Comparison of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 11 -1.17 22.24M 1.42 9.44 Innophos Holdings Inc. 30 1.48 19.18M 1.33 20.38

In table 1 we can see Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Innophos Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kronos Worldwide Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Innophos Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 194,405,594.41% 19.3% 8.6% Innophos Holdings Inc. 63,805,721.89% 9.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s 1.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Innophos Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Innophos Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Innophos Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41% Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. was more bullish than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc. beats Innophos Holdings Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.