Comparison of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) and Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA), both competing one another are Security & Protection Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 19 3.25 N/A 0.06 404.10 Ascent Capital Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -56.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 188.9% -43.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ascent Capital Group Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has a 11.76% upside potential and an average price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.4% of Ascent Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ascent Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 3.7% 8.21% 56.21% 64.55% 94.55% 74.95% Ascent Capital Group Inc. 10% -28.7% 10% 46.19% -72.98% 97.44%

For the past year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. beats Ascent Capital Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne, as well as command, control, and communications systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers; and critical infrastructure, power generation, power transport, nuclear energy, financial, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and petro-chemical industries, as well as government and military customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies for monitoring their accounts on a wholesale basis. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.