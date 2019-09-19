Comparison of Kraton Corporation (KRA) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton Corporation 30 0.55 N/A 3.91 7.85 Westlake Chemical Corporation 66 0.99 N/A 5.97 11.31

Table 1 highlights Kraton Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kraton Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kraton Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kraton Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.31 beta indicates that Kraton Corporation is 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Westlake Chemical Corporation on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kraton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Westlake Chemical Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kraton Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kraton Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of Westlake Chemical Corporation is $70, which is potential 8.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.21% of Kraton Corporation shares and 29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares. 2% are Kraton Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Westlake Chemical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Kraton Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Kraton Corporation.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.