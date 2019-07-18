Comparison of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Both Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.10 N/A -0.26 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.47 N/A 6.71 22.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Pioneer Natural Resources Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a consensus price target of $9.83, and a 76.48% upside potential. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 33.04% and its consensus price target is $181.38. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Kosmos Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.