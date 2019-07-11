Comparison of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Both Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.24 N/A -0.26 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.72 N/A 0.24 17.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average target price is $9.83, while its potential upside is 65.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 0% respectively. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.