Comparison of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 8.31 N/A 0.35 80.80 The Middleby Corporation 130 2.72 N/A 5.77 23.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kornit Digital Ltd. and The Middleby Corporation. The Middleby Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kornit Digital Ltd. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Middleby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kornit Digital Ltd. and The Middleby Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Kornit Digital Ltd. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. are 4.2 and 3.3. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation has 2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kornit Digital Ltd. and The Middleby Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Kornit Digital Ltd. has a consensus target price of $29, and a -5.72% downside potential. The Middleby Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $148.33 consensus target price and a 7.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Middleby Corporation seems more appealing than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21% The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than The Middleby Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors The Middleby Corporation beats Kornit Digital Ltd.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.