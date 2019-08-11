Comparison of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 7.03 N/A 0.29 109.09 CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.53 N/A 0.11 39.08

Table 1 demonstrates Kornit Digital Ltd. and CynergisTek Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CynergisTek Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kornit Digital Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kornit Digital Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CynergisTek Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CynergisTek Inc.’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and CynergisTek Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 5.84% upside potential and an average target price of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kornit Digital Ltd. and CynergisTek Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 26%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. has 66.67% stronger performance while CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats CynergisTek Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.