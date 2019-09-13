Comparison of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation 12 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00 Ameren Corporation 74 3.24 N/A 3.47 21.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.3. Ameren Corporation’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Korea Electric Power Corporation are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Ameren Corporation has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Korea Electric Power Corporation and Ameren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ameren Corporation has an average target price of $80, with potential upside of 4.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Ameren Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance while Ameren Corporation has 16.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.