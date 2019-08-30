Comparison of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.31 N/A 1.01 26.95 PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.72 N/A 4.97 23.62

Demonstrates Koppers Holdings Inc. and PPG Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PPG Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Koppers Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of PPG Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. PPG Industries Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival PPG Industries Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Koppers Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Koppers Holdings Inc. and PPG Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

The consensus price target of Koppers Holdings Inc. is $34, with potential upside of 28.25%. Competitively PPG Industries Inc. has an average price target of $114.4, with potential upside of 3.26%. Based on the results shown earlier, Koppers Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than PPG Industries Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares and 82% of PPG Industries Inc. shares. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PPG Industries Inc.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats Koppers Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.