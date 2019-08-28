Comparison of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Savara Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.