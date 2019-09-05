Comparison of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1130.27 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.