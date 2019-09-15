Comparison of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

We are comparing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.64 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 90.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.