Comparison of Knowles Corporation (KN) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 17 2.16 N/A 0.51 34.69 Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Knowles Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.9% -47.9%

Volatility & Risk

Knowles Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Vislink Technologies Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vislink Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Knowles Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.92% for Knowles Corporation with average price target of $34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Knowles Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.4% of Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Knowles Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63% Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69%

For the past year Knowles Corporation has 31.63% stronger performance while Vislink Technologies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Vislink Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.