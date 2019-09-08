Comparison of Knowles Corporation (KN) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.19 N/A 0.52 39.06 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.53 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Knowles Corporation and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Knowles Corporation and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Knowles Corporation has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Knowles Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Knowles Corporation and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.7% respectively. 1.4% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Knowles Corporation was more bullish than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.