Comparison of Knowles Corporation (KN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 17 1.91 N/A 0.51 34.69 Digi International Inc. 12 1.40 N/A 0.39 30.57

Table 1 highlights Knowles Corporation and Digi International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Digi International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Knowles Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Knowles Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Knowles Corporation and Digi International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Knowles Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Digi International Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knowles Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Knowles Corporation and Digi International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.40% for Knowles Corporation with average price target of $34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Knowles Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81.5% of Digi International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Knowles Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63% Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24%

For the past year Knowles Corporation was more bullish than Digi International Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Knowles Corporation beats Digi International Inc.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.