Comparison of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

We will be contrasting the differences between KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.14 N/A 1.70 11.41 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.07 N/A 0.44 27.07

Demonstrates KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Golar LNG Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Golar LNG Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golar LNG Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.8% 3% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Golar LNG Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Golar LNG Partners LP’s potential downside is -0.10% and its average price target is $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP was less bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors Golar LNG Partners LP.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.