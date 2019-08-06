Comparison of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Both KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.19 N/A 1.70 11.41 Euronav NV 9 2.38 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.8% 3% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP has weaker performance than Euronav NV

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats on 6 of the 8 factors Euronav NV.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.