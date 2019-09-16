Comparison of Knoll Inc. (KNL) and On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)

Both Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) and On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll Inc. 22 0.91 N/A 1.68 14.42 On Track Innovations Ltd. N/A 0.79 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Knoll Inc. and On Track Innovations Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.9% On Track Innovations Ltd. 0.00% -14.6% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Knoll Inc.’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. On Track Innovations Ltd.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Knoll Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, On Track Innovations Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. On Track Innovations Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knoll Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Knoll Inc. shares and 3.8% of On Track Innovations Ltd. shares. About 2.1% of Knoll Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.14% are On Track Innovations Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knoll Inc. 3.37% 4.53% 13.69% 23.41% 14.55% 47.15% On Track Innovations Ltd. -7.42% -21.76% -40.34% -54.29% -66.95% -40.34%

For the past year Knoll Inc. has 47.15% stronger performance while On Track Innovations Ltd. has -40.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Knoll Inc. beats On Track Innovations Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.