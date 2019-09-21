Comparison of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 20 0.39 N/A 0.07 234.63 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are 3.1 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 235.94% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. with average price target of $32.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares and 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.98% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. has weaker performance than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.