Comparison of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

We are comparing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.48 N/A 1.55 12.89 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.42 N/A 1.70 39.33

Table 1 highlights KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regency Centers Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Regency Centers Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

For the past year KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Regency Centers Corporation beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.