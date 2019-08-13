Comparison of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

We are contrasting Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.75 N/A -0.37 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.99 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vaccinex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 1.6%. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.