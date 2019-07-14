Comparison of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 19.52 N/A -0.37 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.69 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 8% respectively. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than iBio Inc.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.