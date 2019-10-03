Comparison of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

We are comparing Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,857,034,795.76% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 989,592,776.59% -279.6% -41.4%

Analyst Ratings

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 44.58% and its consensus target price is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.