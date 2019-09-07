Comparison of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Both Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.66 N/A -0.27 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.68 N/A 1.22 15.54

Table 1 highlights Kite Realty Group Trust and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that Kite Realty Group Trust is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Brixmor Property Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$15.5 is Kite Realty Group Trust’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.38%. Meanwhile, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential downside is -1.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Kite Realty Group Trust appears more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust and Brixmor Property Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.