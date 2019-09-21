Comparison of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 39 9.34 N/A 1.58 26.13 Asanko Gold Inc. 1 7.58 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Asanko Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Asanko Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.83% and 63% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Asanko Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26% Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was more bullish than Asanko Gold Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats Asanko Gold Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.