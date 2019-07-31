Comparison of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Both Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 75 7.93 N/A 2.08 41.04 Kemper Corporation 83 1.37 N/A 4.96 17.44

Table 1 demonstrates Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kemper Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is $85, with potential downside of -6.50%. On the other hand, Kemper Corporation’s potential downside is -5.79% and its consensus target price is $82. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kemper Corporation is looking more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Kemper Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73% Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Kemper Corporation

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.