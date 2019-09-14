Comparison of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

As Gold businesses, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 4 1.87 N/A -0.05 0.00 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 6 13.30 N/A 0.04 161.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kinross Gold Corporation and Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kinross Gold Corporation and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kinross Gold Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.93% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares and 0% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares. 9.04% are Kinross Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. -9.97% 14.13% 17.85% 21.58% 41.15% 33.19%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sandstorm Gold Ltd. beats Kinross Gold Corporation.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.