Comparison of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 3 1.57 N/A -0.05 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 89 16.68 N/A 1.50 56.22

Table 1 demonstrates Kinross Gold Corporation and Royal Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kinross Gold Corporation and Royal Gold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.1 shows that Kinross Gold Corporation is 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Royal Gold Inc. has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kinross Gold Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Royal Gold Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Royal Gold Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinross Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation and Royal Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Royal Gold Inc.’s consensus price target is $100, while its potential downside is -6.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Royal Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.04% of Kinross Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.68% of Royal Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation 1.93% -9.43% -1.25% 22.39% -14.78% -2.16% Royal Gold Inc. 2.43% -9% -2.92% 14.59% -5.14% -1.41%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Royal Gold Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Royal Gold Inc. beats Kinross Gold Corporation.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.