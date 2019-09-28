Comparison of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 10 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00 uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 120,798,319.33% -49.1% -44.4% uniQure N.V. 61,066,457.56% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 301.38% at a $35 average target price. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $76.2, with potential upside of 92.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors uniQure N.V. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.