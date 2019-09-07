Comparison of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

We are contrasting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, with potential upside of 226.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 68.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has weaker performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.