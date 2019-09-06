Comparison of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $30.5, and a 241.16% upside potential. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $53.5, while its potential upside is 18.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.