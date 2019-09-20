Comparison of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$35 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 279.61%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 329.80% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.