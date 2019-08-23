Comparison of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 209.33% at a $30.5 average price target. Competitively Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.5, with potential upside of 384.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 25.1%. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.