Comparison of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 522.47 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26, and a 73.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.