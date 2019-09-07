Comparison of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 11 0.68 N/A -0.14 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 26 13.72 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 demonstrates Kingstone Companies Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kingstone Companies Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 106.56%. Palomar Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 15.04% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kingstone Companies Inc. looks more robust than Palomar Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kingstone Companies Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 72.2%. 9.5% are Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Palomar Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc. beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.