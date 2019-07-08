Comparison of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 127.82 N/A -1.60 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 148.67 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. From a competition point of view, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.08, and a 159.29% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 223.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 87.9%. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.