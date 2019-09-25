Comparison of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 77.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 Omeros Corporation 18 11.42 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

A beta of 0.36 shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 145.23%. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 49.34% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts opinion.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 52.5%. Insiders owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.